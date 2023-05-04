Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,458. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. Bank OZK has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

