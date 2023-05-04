Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 725.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $3,085,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 20.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 33,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 89.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.9 %

BBSI stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.15.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

