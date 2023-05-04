Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) is Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,429 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 4.4% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 45.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.61. 16,709,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,410,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

