Barrington Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 12.5 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $3.52 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $504.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

