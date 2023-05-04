Beck Bode LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.14.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 50.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.72%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

