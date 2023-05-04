Beck Bode LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $100.08 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

