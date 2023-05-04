Beck Bode LLC Sells 11,594 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $207.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.22. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $217.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at $33,320,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $63,108,838. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.