Beck Bode LLC Sells 14,126 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,126 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $189.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average of $172.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

