Beck Bode LLC Sells 21,446 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,446 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 2,293.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $217,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 494.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of DOG opened at $33.40 on Thursday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

