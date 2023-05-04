Beck Bode LLC Sells 42,200 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 952,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 304,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.