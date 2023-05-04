Beck Bode LLC Takes Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

