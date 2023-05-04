Beck Bode LLC Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

