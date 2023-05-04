Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

