Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFB. Acas LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 44,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,177,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

