Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 1,249 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

