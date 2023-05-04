BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.14

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.14 and traded as high as C$19.76. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$19.72, with a volume of 49,509 shares.

Separately, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 22.42.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

