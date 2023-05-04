Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Announces Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.49 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.43-$0.49 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BHE stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after acquiring an additional 444,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Stories

