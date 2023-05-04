Benchmark Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $330.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $295.81 on Monday. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $306.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.14 and a 200-day moving average of $249.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Saia by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.