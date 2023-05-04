Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 3,220 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
STAG Industrial Price Performance
Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $34.64. 3,303,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $37.16.
STAG Industrial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 196,563 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in STAG Industrial by 87.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.