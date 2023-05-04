Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 3,220 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $34.64. 3,303,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $37.16.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 196,563 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in STAG Industrial by 87.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

