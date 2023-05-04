BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) were down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.46 and last traded at $46.46. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

BEO Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BEO Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEO Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.