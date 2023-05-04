Berry Global Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Berry Global Group has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 280,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,905. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

