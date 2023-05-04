BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Trading Down 2.3%

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.21. Approximately 573,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 498,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.55.

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.53.

