Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 779.35%. On average, analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.02. 16,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,050. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $31,369.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,839.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,628 shares of company stock worth $55,477. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

Featured Stories

