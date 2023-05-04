Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Update

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Approximately 23.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $238.31 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.63%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGFV. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 69.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 88,144 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

