BioCardia (BCDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

BioCardia Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,610. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCardia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCardia by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioCardia Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutic company. It engages in the business of developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

