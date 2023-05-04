BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

