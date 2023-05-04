BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $1.81. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 19,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

