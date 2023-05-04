BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.07

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $1.81. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 19,100 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
