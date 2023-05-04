Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Hits $29.36 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $29.36 million and approximately $55,660.47 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00139196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00061603 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00038219 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00026982 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000139 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

