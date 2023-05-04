Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 275.48%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $333.34 million -$3.92 million -13.10 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.43 billion $3.76 million -7.09

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -7.96% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group peers beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

