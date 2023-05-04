BITICA COIN (BDCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $186,960.39

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $988,091.97 and $186,960.39 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,193.55 or 1.00079960 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05531903 USD and is up 11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $341,646.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

