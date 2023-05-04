Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Black Hills updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.65-$3.85 EPS.

BKH traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $65.87. 862,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

