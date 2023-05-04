BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.23-1.29 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,338. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $147,148.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,683.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $147,148.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,683.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,525 shares of company stock worth $5,255,421. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BlackLine by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

