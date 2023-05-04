BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $457,251.57 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $457,251.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,731,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,999,678.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,829 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $219,922.72.

On Monday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,400 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BFZ opened at $11.90 on Thursday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

