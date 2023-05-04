BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

