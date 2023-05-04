BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 220,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 158,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 302,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 39.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

