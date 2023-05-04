BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $10.40 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

