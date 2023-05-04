BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 470,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 286,905 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

