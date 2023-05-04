BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

BSTZ stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the third quarter worth $228,000.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

