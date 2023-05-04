Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $159,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blend Labs Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,500,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 2,495,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blend Labs by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $2,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLND opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 89.88% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

