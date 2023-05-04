Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $159,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,500,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 2,495,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blend Labs by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $2,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLND opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 89.88% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

