Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $28.83 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,183 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 7.0% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $28,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQV stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.52. The company had a trading volume of 562,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,515. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

