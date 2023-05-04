Blue Grotto Capital LLC Invests $10.25 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,000. Okta makes up about 2.5% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Okta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,672,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,773.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 508,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $69,245,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,021,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,091,000 after acquiring an additional 433,192 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.67. 1,014,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $119.17.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.