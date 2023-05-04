Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,100 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 126,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 28,249 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,533 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 51,011 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,536,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,740,034. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.