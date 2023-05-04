Blume Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 403.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,749 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.96. 1,081,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

