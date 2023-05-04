Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,189 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12,378.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $9.31 on Thursday, reaching $347.59. The stock had a trading volume of 289,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $515.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

