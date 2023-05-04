Blume Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 4.1% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 555,896 shares worth $44,536,762. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.50. 16,052,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,389,049. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

