Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.85. 1,256,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,968. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

