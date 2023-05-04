Blume Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,122 shares of company stock valued at $202,544. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.81. 1,061,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,649. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

