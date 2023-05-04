Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,200 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,955,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,551. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.