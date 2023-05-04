Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 771,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 64,148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 538,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 537,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

